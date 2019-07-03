Police appeal to communities after boy (7) knocked down

Police have urged urged communities across Fife to help prevent road collisions involving young people during the summer holidays.

The appeal comes after an incident involving a young boy and a car in Auchtermuchty.

At around 11.15am on Monday the seven-year-old was struck by a Ford Ka on the A91, Low Road, near to the Burnside Auto Centre.

He sustained a head injury and was taken to Ninewells Hospital, and released the following day, after treatment.

You may also be interested in:

Fife road named one of of UK’s most high risk routes

’Fractious’ Fife park group urged to disband

New plans revealed for Fife care village

The 48-year-old female driver of the car stopped immediately at the scene and assisted officers with their inquiries.

No further action was taken in the investigation.

But officers are keen to avoid similar incidents occurring over the coming weeks, and are asking for parents and guardians to assist them in keeping young people safe.

Inspector Andy Mather from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Thankfully, this collision has not resulted in any life-threatening injury but we need to ensure that collisions involving children do not take place, particularly during the school holidays when there is a greater probability of children playing outside and using the streets either as pedestrians or cyclists.

“Parents and guardians have a vital role to play in helping us promote road safety by speaking with children in their care about how to safely cross the road and to always be mindful of vehicles using the road network.

“If you are out and about with young children, please ensure you they remain on pavements and where possible, utilise pelican crossings, zebra crossings and other designated crossing areas.”

Road safety advice is available HERE at www.scotland.police.uk