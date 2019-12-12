Police close road after early morning crash

Police closed a Fife road today after an early morning crash.

The B923 between Kinghorn and Burntisland was blocked off near before Kinghorn Loch after a one-vehicle crash.

Police confirmed that they received a call about the crash shortly after 7am today.

A spokesman said that officers were working to clear the road and that the vehicle was awaiting recovery.

He added that there were no reports of any injuries.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress