Police hunt pair who fled scene of fatal crash

Police are trying to find two men who fled the scene of a fatal crash on Sunday.

Police are continuing their enquiries on the M90, between junctions 4 and 5, following a fatal crash on the northbound carriageway around 11.05pm on Sunday, 5 January, involving a Renault Grand Scenic.

Enquiries continue to formally identify the man who died and establish the full circumstances of this crash.

An investigation is also underway to trace two other men, who are believed to have been in the car at the time.

There are concerns for their welfare and police are urging anyone who was on the M90 at the time and saw two pedestrians, or anyone with dashcam footage who was travelling in the area, to get in touch.

An appeal has also gone out to those living and working nearby to come forward with any information which may be relevant, and check their outbuildings.

Inspector Greg Burns of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit said: “We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this collision and would urge anyone who can help to contact police.

“We would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen these vehicles on the road before the collision or who may have passed the scene immediately following the incident.

“Anyone who was on the M90 and using a dashcam is asked to review their footage and let us know if you may have anything which could assist our investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 3379 of January 5, 2020.”

