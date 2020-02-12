Queensferry Crossing closed for another morning commute

Commuters face another morning of travel disruption as the Queensferry Crossing remains closed.

The bridge was closed on Monday night after concerns about snow and ice falling from its cables onto the carriageways.

Very slow moving traffic on the M876 near junction 3 heading to Kincardine. Pic: Michael Gillen

It has remained shut to all traffic since, with drivers having to head to the Kincardine Bridge if they wish to cross the Forth.

With the route still closed, those travelling this morning face yet more lengthy delays as they try to complete their journeys, particularly during the morning rush.

On Tuesday, lengthy tailbacks could be found on all approaches to the Kincardine Bridge, north and south of the Forth, and there was a knock on effect to surrounding roads too.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place until noon today.

Bridge operator Amey say the conditions are constantly being monitored and the Queensferry Crossing will not be open until it is safe to do so.

Speaking yesterday, Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastruture and Connectivity, said: “I appreciate the frustration this closure may cause and I very much appreciate the public’s patience and co-operation at this time.”

He said they expected the bridge to reopen during the course of Wednesday, but “safety of the travelling public is paramount and we will reopen the bridge as soon as it is safe to do so”.

The Forth Road Bridge continues to operate for buses and taxis only and will not be used to ease the massive tailbacks.

Additional rail and bus services have been put on, with commuters urged to consider public transport.