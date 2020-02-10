Queensferry Crossing: Southbound is closed

The Queensferry Cossing southbound is closed to all traffic.

Police Scotland Control Room tweeted the alert which was caused by adverse weather conditions as Scotland battles the arriva;l of Storm Ciara.

There are reports of sheets of ice falling from the towers.

The Forth Road Bridge is also NOT an option.

Traffic Scotland have confirmed the closure and advised motorists heading to Edinburgh and beyond to go via the Kincardine Bridge and continue southbound on the M9.

Northbound traffic is not affected.