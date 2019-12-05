Rail delays through Fife as train breaks down

Trains through Fife are being delayed or cancelled after a broken down train has blocked the line.

The incident happened near Ladybank, and means replacement bus services are in use for some areas.

LNER said: “A broken down train at Ladybank is causing disruption to journeys between Dundee / Perth and Kirkcaldy. As a result of this, trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

“This is expected until 14:00.”

ScotRail said of the delays: “We are dealing with a broken down LNER train at Ladybank which is causing some disruption to our services.

“LNER staff are currently fault finding and we will update you once we get more information from the ground.

“This service has now terminated at Ladybank.”

Passengers can use their rail tickets on Stagecoach East buses on the following routes:

• Between Dundee, Cupar, Ladybank, Markinch and Kirkcaldy

• Between Leuchars and Dundee

• Between Markinch, Ladybank, Cupar, Leuchars, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Cardenden, Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland and Kinghorn

