A passenger has fallen ill on a train at Kirkcaldy station.

ScotRail says that the line towards Dundee is disrupted.

Emergency services have been called to attend to the passenger, who has been removed from the train.

It is understood that while trains are moving once more there could be further delays or cancellations.

