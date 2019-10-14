Rail fares set to increase as Fifers await new trains

Rail fares will increase by an average of 2.4% in January, accorging to the Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Michael Matheson.

In a letter Fife MSP Alex Rowley the SNP transport boss says that; “Performance has been improving across Fife compared to last year”.

He continued; “Commenters have seen a substantial reduction in cancellations as a result of train crew shortages since April 2019, with planned seating capacity being maintained”.

Mr Matheson warned that a fares freeze would have a significant impact on the public purse.

He said: “Two thirds of the cost of running the railway is already met through Scottish Government subsidy” and that “any change to rail fares could therefor have a significant impact on the taxpayer”.

Responding to the letter, Alex Rowley said; “The amount of e mails I get from people who have had a bad experience when accessing the Fife Circle train line has not decreased.

“The fact is Scotrail/Abelio are not running enough stock on the Fife services and will not commit to when this will be improved.

“They say not before June 2020 but still we are expected to pay more for this poor service”.

“Given the tax payer is already paying for two-thirds of the cost of running the railway it is difficult to understand why this SNP government will not do more to address the problem and sack Abelio who are clearing failing rail passengers.”