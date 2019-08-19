Rail link could have ‘monumental’ impact on Leven businesses

The reopening of the rail line to Levenmouth could have a ‘monumental’ impact on local business.

The announcement two weeks ago that the Levenmouth rail link would be reopening, with a £75 million investment from the Scottish Government, has been welcomed by businesses in the area.

Diageo has confirmed that it is exploring the ‘potential opportunities’ this could offer its operations in the area.

Meanwhile, Lee Murray, local businessman and partnerships and commercialisation officer at Levenmouth Together, which aims to help regenerate the High Street, said the impact on local businesses could be “monumental”.

Transport Scotland told the Mail that Levenmouth Sustainable Transport Study, which led to the reopening of the line, identified the opportunity for freight to use the rail link and that this ‘will feature in our development considerations’. The spokesperson said it would be working with Fife Council and others to shape the plans.

Following this, a Diageo spokesperson said: “We welcome the investment in the Levenmouth rail link and the improved transport options this will bring to the local area. With our logistics partner we will explore further the potential opportunities this may give our operations in Fife in the future.”

It is also hoped that the High Street can benefit from the reopening of the line.

Mr Murray believes the close proximity of the retail park, swimming pool, bus station and the proposed Leven train station, adjacent to the bus station, can only be a positive for the High Street.

“There’s no doubt the closure has contributed massively to this area going down hill,” said Mr Murray. “I would like to hope this will do the reverse and the area will take off again. If people see a vibrant High Street, more shops will want to come. And there will be more stuff for people to do. We’ve got a stunning beach, one of the best golf courses, two beautiful parks.”

“I think it’s the best thing that’s ever happened to this area. If your business is not behind it, it will get left behind.”

The Scottish Government is to spend a further £5 million developing the Levenmouth Blueprint, to make sure the area gets the maximum benefit from the reopening of the line, working with Fife Council on this project.