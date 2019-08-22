Road closures for Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon and how long they will be shut

Locals should be aware there will be a number of roads in Kirkcaldy which will be closed for the half marathon on Sunday.

A series of rolling road closures, lane closures and diversions will be put in place from 9.45am onwards until around 2pm.

The route Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon will take on Sunday.

Closure times will vary, with some roads shut altogether for safety reasons.

What are the road closures/parking restrictions?

A number of rolling road and lane closures as well as one way and parking restrictions are in place in Kirkcaldy between 9.45 am and 2pm.

Access for emergency vehicles will always be maintained. Services such as the Council’s Care at Home service, meals on wheels and bin collections may be slightly disrupted by the traffic restrictions that morning but aim to operate as close to normal a service as possible.

Remember Abbotshall Road will be CLOSED from 9.45am - 2pm so there will be no access to the Beveridge Park carpark during the event, except for those on the parking attendant’s list.

Rolling road closures and temporary parking / loading restrictions – note timings are approximate:

Abbotshall Road: 9.45am – 2pm immediately outside the park and 9.45am – 10.45am to train station

Oriel Road northbound from Abbotshall Road to Bennochy Road: 9.45am – 11am

Oriel Road, full closure between Bennochy Road and Torbain Road: 9.45am – 11am

Chapel Level, lane closure westbound, no access from side roads: 10am – 11am

Chapel Level, crossing at Crematorium,: 10.20am – 11.30am

Rosemount Avenue full closure between Dunnikier Way and Turnberry Drive (Crematorium access): 10am – 11.45am

Carberry Road (junctions closed): 10.30am – 12:30pm

Midfield Road: 10am – 12.30pm

Mitchelston Drive: 10.30am – 12.30pm

Park Road from Dunnikier Way to Oswald Road: 10.15am – 12.45pm

Oswald Road: 10.15am – 12.45pm

Rosslyn Street from Gallatown Roundabout to Windmill Road: 10.30am – 12.30pm

Windmill Road: 10.30am – 12.30pm

Townhead, Dysart from Terrace Street to Dysart Road: 10.15am – 12.30pm

Normand Road, Dysart from Windmill Road to Terrace Street - throughout Dysart: 10.30am – 1.15pm

West Port, Dysart

Quality Street, Dysart

Cross Street, Dysart

Victoria Street, Dysart

Nether Street, Dysart

The Walk, Dysart

School Brae, Dysart from The Walk to High Street

Hot Pot Wynd, Dysart

Shore Road, Dysart from Hot Pot Wynd to Pan Ha’

Nether Street, Kirkcaldy westbound closure: 10.30am – 1pm

The Path, westbound closure: 10.30am – 1.30pm

High Street, westbound from (near The Granary) to Port Brae: 10.30am – 1.30pm

Storm Road from Port Brae to opp Gas Wynd: 11am – 1.30pm

Gas Wynd: 10.45am – 2pm

Links Street from Hendrys Wynd to Milton Road: 10.45am – 2pm

Milton Road: 10.45am – 2pm

Williamson’s Quay: 10.30am - 1.15pm

No waiting / no loading – note timings are approximate:

Midfield Road 10am – 12.30pm

Mitchelston Drive 10am – 12.30pm

Oswald Road 10.15am – 12.45pm

Milton Road 10.45am – 2pm

Townhead junction with West Port 10.15am – 12:30pm

West Port, Quality Street, Cross Street, Victoria Street, Nether Street, The Walk, School Brae Dysart 10.30am – 1.15pm

Windmill Rd – The Fairway to Normand Road / Townhead 10.15am – 12.30pm

I’m taking part / coming to spectate – where can I park?

There are a range of free and ‘pay & display’ car parks in the town. Visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/parking for a map of Council car parks.