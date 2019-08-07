Road closures in Kirkcaldy announced ahead of town’s first half marathon

The list of roads in Kirkcaldy which will be closed when the town’s first long distance race takes place in the town this month have been announced.

A series of rolling road closures, lane closures and diversions will be put in place from 9.45am onwards on Sunday, August 25 until around 2pm.

All running places in the Kirkcaldy Parks Half Marathon have been filled and Fife’s only half marathon is shaping up to be a great event for the town.

The race will start and finish in Beveridge Park, taking in two other parks, Dysart Harbour and Kirkcaldy Waterfront.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy incident: Two charged with attempted murder

Two arrested after Fife drugs raid

Man in court charged with Kirkcaldy stabbing murder

Cllr Neil Crooks, convener of the Kirkcaldy Area Committee, said it is fantastic to be welcoming a half marathon back into Kirkcaldy’s event calendar: “It has really captured the interest of runners across Scotland and the route boasts some great landmarks,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming a host of new visitors to the town including over 1200 runners who will pass through all three public parks, historic Dysart and harbour and enjoy the amazing panoramic view from the Waterfront across the Forth to the Lothians.

“Seeing the town for the first time in this way will hopefully whet their appetite to return for future half marathons and socially with their wider families.”

Free and pay and display car parks will be in operation on the Sunday, with a full list of those available via www.fifedirect.org.uk/parking.

Access for emergency vehicles will always be maintained, although services such as the council’s Care at Home service, meals on wheels and bin collections may be slightly disrupted by the traffic restrictions that morning but aim to operate as close to normal a service as possible.

Organisers are also still on the hunt for volunteers to help the day go smoothly, and anyone interested should email volunteer.kphm@outlook.com for more information.

Here’s what you need to know:

When is it?

Sunday, August 25, 10am – 1pm (road closures and diversions from 9.45am)

Where is it?

The race starts and finishes in Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park – taking in two other parks, Dysart Harbour and Kirkcaldy Waterfront along the way.

What are the road closures/parking restrictions?

A number of rolling road and lane closures as well as one way and parking restrictions are in place in Kirkcaldy between 9.45 am and 2pm.

Access for emergency vehicles will always be maintained. Services such as the Council’s Care at Home service, meals on wheels and bin collections may be slightly disrupted by the traffic restrictions that morning but aim to operate as close to normal a service as possible.

Rolling road closures and temporary parking / loading restrictions – note timings are approximate:

Abbotshall Road 9.45am – 2pm immediately outside the park and 9.45am – 10.45am to train station

Oriel Road northbound from Abbotshall Road to Bennochy Road 9.45am – 11am

Oriel Road, full closure between Bennochy Road and Torbain Road 9.45am – 11am

Chapel Level, lane closure westbound, no access from side roads 10am – 11am

Chapel Level, crossing at Crematorium 10.20am – 11.30am

Rosemount Avenue full closure between Dunnikier Way and Turnberry Drive (Crematorium access) 10am – 11.45am

Carberry Road (junctions closed 10.30am – 12:30pm

Midfield Road 10am – 12.30pm

Mitchelston Drive 10.30am – 12.30pm

Park Road from Dunnikier Way to Oswald Road 10.15am – 12.45pm

Oswald Road 10.15am – 12.45pm

Rosslyn Street from Gallatown Roundabout to Windmill Road 10.30am – 12.30pm

Windmill Road 10.30am – 12.30pm

Townhead, Dysart from Terrace Street to Dysart Road 10.15am – 12.30pm

Normand Road, Dysart from Windmill Road to Terrace Street - throughout Dysart 10.30am – 1.15pm

West Port, Dysart

Quality Street, Dysart

Cross Street, Dysart

Victoria Street, Dysart

Nether Street, Dysart

The Walk, Dysart

School Brae, Dysart from The Walk to High Street

Hot Pot Wynd, Dysart

Shore Road, Dysart from Hot Pot Wynd to Pan Ha’

Nether Street, Kirkcaldy westbound closure 10.30am – 1pm

The Path, westbound closure 10.30am – 1.30pm

High Street, westbound from (near The Granary) to Port Brae

Storm Road from Port Brae to opp Gas Wynd 11am – 1.30pm

Gas Wynd 10.45am – 2pm

Links Street from Hendrys Wynd to Milton Road 10.45 – 2pm

Milton Road 10.45am – 2pm

Abbotshall Rd 9.45am – 2pm

No waiting / no loading – note timings are approximate:

Midfield Road 10am – 12.30pm

Mitchelston Drive 10am – 12.30pm

Oswald Road 10.15am – 12.45pm

Milton Road 10.45am – 2pm

Townhead junction with West Port 10.15am – 12:30pm

West Port, Quality Street, Cross Street, Victoria Street, Nether Street, The Walk, School Brae Dysart 10.30am – 1.15pm

Windmill Rd – The Fairway to Normand Road / Townhead 10.15am – 12.30pm

I’m taking part / coming to spectate – where can I park?

There are a range of free and ‘pay & display’ car parks in the town. Visit www.fifedirect.org.uk/parking for a map of Council car parks.

How do I volunteer?

Email volunteer.kphm@outlook.com for more information.