Road crash, delays and fallen tree close A92

Commuters face delays on the A92 after a crash – and a tree falling on to the carriageway.

They came as flash floods hit the region along with thunder and lightning.

The A92 was restricted northbound between the Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy and the Bankhead Roundabout, Glenrothes, due to the crash.

You may also be interested in:

Police pull dead body from Fife river

Bid to save Tayport woman from deportation

£300,000 to tackle crumbling steps in Kirkcaldy town centre

It is now closed in both directions to remove the fallen tree.

Road users are advised to use caution on approach.

Traffic Scotland is providing updates on Twitter