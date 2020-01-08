Roadworks to start on A92

A section of the A92 carriageway south of Kilmany is set to benefit from resurfacing improvements starting on Thursday.

The road improvements will involve teams carrying out surfacing repairs on this section of the A92.

The overnight resurfacing improvements will take eight nights to complete. The project will take place between 7.30pm-6.30am each night with works due to be completed by 6.30am on January 21. No works are programmed for Friday or Saturday nights.

To ensure the safety of road workers as well as motorists, temporary traffic lights and a 10mph convoy system will be in place overnight during the improvements.

While working across the Balmerino/Gauldry Junction there will be a ‘merge in turn’ system in place to allow traffic to merge onto the A92. All traffic management will be removed during the daytime.

Consultation has taken place will all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing improvements to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience.