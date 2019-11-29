Roadworks to start on major north east Fife road

Next month, Fife Council will invest £300,000 improving the road network in north east Fife.

It will be carrying out carriageway resurfacing on A919 from Toll Road, Guardbridge to the 30mph limit signs on Station Road in Leuchars.

Cllr Altany Craik, convener of Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning and Transportation Committee, said: “We maintain over 2400 km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work. Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

The work will be carried out in phases from Monday, December 2, until Friday, January 17. Two-way temporary traffic lights will be used between 9.30am-3.30pm each work day.

During phase one, Toll Road and Main Street junctions will be closed. No access onto the A919 from these roads.

During phase three, Station Road junction at the Station car park will be closed. Access to the A919 will be via Toll Road and Station Road.

Access will be maintained for emergency services at all time. Bus services will be affected by the traffic restriction.

Cllr Craik concluded: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.”