Commuters face more disruption this evening as Scotrail cancels services to Kirkcaldy.

The 17:16 train from Edinburgh to Kirkcaldy has been cancelled because of a lack of train crew.

The 17:36 service from Edinburgh to Aberdeen will now make an extra stop at Kirkcaldy.

The 17:39 Edinburgh-Inverness service has also been cancelled and replacement coaches provided.

The 19:11 Edinburgh-Kirkcaldy has also been axed.

