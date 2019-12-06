ScotRail back to old station skipping tricks

A crucial ScotRail commuter service through Fife skipped stations this morning, missing out five stops in the area, with the operator blaming a crew shortage.

The 7.56am had enough crew to stop at Kirkcaldy, but oddly not enough to stop at Kinghorn at 8am, Burntisland at 8.05am, Aberdour at 8.10am, Dalgety Bay at 8.15am, or Inverkeithing at 8.18am.

Once over the Forth Bridge it also missed Dalmeny and Edinburgh Gateway.

When contacted by the Press, ScotRail said that the station skipping was “due to a shortage of train crew”.

A ScotRail spokesperson added: “We’re sorry to our customers in Fife who experienced disruption to their journey this morning.

“Anyone who was delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim money back through the Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”

ScotRail has a history of deteriorating service in the run up to Christmas, with commuters regularly left standing on platforms when services are cancelled or stations are missed out.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress