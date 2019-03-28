ScotRail cancels Fife morning commuter trains over Forth Bridge problem

ScotRail has cancelled a number of services through fife this morning over an issue on the Forth Bridge.

This morning's services are subject to major disruption due to a signal failure between North Queensferry and Dalmeny.

7.33am, 8.13am, and 8.42am Glenrothes to Edinburgh via Kirkcaldy services have all been terminated - with the latter now only running between South Gyle and Waveley.

The cancellations have continued well into the day.

ScotRail offers the following information to passengers:

"We are dealing with a signalling issue on the Forth Bridge meaning services between Edinburgh and Inverkeithing have to travel at a reduced speed.

"Our staff are on site carrying out invesitgations. Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated. Check back here regularly for updates.

Services heading towards Edinburgh are unaffected."

Replacement Transport:

x2 buses at Inverkeithing for 0900 to operate towards Glenrothes and Perth when required

x5 buses at Edinburgh Park between 0735/0830

x3 buses at Glenrothes for 0730 and these will be used to run towards Edinburgh Park calling stations when required.

Updates to follow