ScotRail cancels Fife trains due to signal fault

ScotRail has cancelled a number of services through Fife due to a signal fault at Glenrothes With Thonrton

ScotRail said of the issue: “We have a signalling fault in the Glenrothes area which is causing delays, alterations and cancellations to our trains in this area.

“Our staff are now on site and as soon as we have more information we will let you know.”

The following services have been cancelled:

• 08:44 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh

• 09:07 Edinburgh to Glenrothes With Thornton

• 10:26 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh

Both the 09:11, and the 09:37 Glenrothes With Thornton to Edinburgh services will be started at Inverkeithing.

They will no longer call at Glenrothes With Thornton, Cardenden, Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline Queen Margaret, Dunfermline Town or Rosyth.

Updates to follow

