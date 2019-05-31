ScotRail says Fife train services ‘best in 9 months’

ScotRail says its new timetable has resulted in its best service in nine months, with apparently less cancellations in the Suburban East sector, which includes Fife.

The firm says more than 90 per cent of trains ran on time over the past four weeks, with the new timetable delivering the best punctuality for customers since September 2018.

Across Scotland, 90.5 per cent of ScotRail trains met the rail industry standard public performance measure (PPM), meaning they were late by less than five minutes.

The changes to the timetable on Sunday, May 19, delivered 115,000 more seats on Scotland’s Railway compared to when Abellio took over the franchise in 2015.

The first week of the new timetable saw 92.2 per cent of trains meet their punctuality target – also a nine-month high for a single week.

ScotRail says that between April 28 and May 25, with cancellations in the Suburban East sector, which includes Fife and the Borders, at their lowest level in a year.

The timetable changes were hailed as providing 99 per cent of the planned seats for customers in Fife and the Borders – the best week for availability of seats in more than two years.

Alex Hynes, ScotRail Alliance Managing Director, said: “The timetable changes we have made follows unprecedented investment in Scotland’s Railway.

“I am delighted we have been able to deliver the service our customers expect and deserve.

“Everyone across the ScotRail Alliance is continuing to work flat out every day to improve the service, and achieving our best punctuality since September last year shows that the hard work is delivering for our customers.”

