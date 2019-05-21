ScotRail services disrupted as vehicle hits bridge

ScotRail services through Fife are facing disruption this morning after a vehicle hit a bridge further up the line.

The incident, which happene between Montrose and Arbroath means service heading through the Kingdom have been cancelled or delayed.

Services affected include those bewteen Edinburgh and Aberdeen, such as the 8.37am from Kirkcaldy to Edinburgh.

In a message to passengers posted online, ScotRail said: “Because of a road vehicle colliding with a bridge earlier today between Montrose and Arbroath trains have to run at reduced speed on all lines.

“Disruption is expected to last until around 09:45 today.

“Train services between Edinburgh and Aberdeen are returning to normal.

“Our staff have examined the bridge and services can now run as booked, we are working hard to get services back on schedule.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress