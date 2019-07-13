Serious road crash closes road in Fife

A serious accident has closed a road in Fife.

Police have warned the A911 between the Leslie and Rothes roundabouts could be shut for a considerable time.

The accident happened around 10.00 am, sending emergency services – police, fire and ambulance – to the scene.

No details have been released yet on the people, or vehicles, involved.

Police Scotland confirmed the road remained closed and added it may remain so ”for a considerable time.”