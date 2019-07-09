Signalling fault hits Fife train services

Rail commuters have been warned to expect possible delays after a signalling failure at Inverkeithing this afternoon.

The problem is being rectified but Scotrail has alerted passengers, and organised replacement buses for Fife services.

The issue is at Inverkeithing where Network Rail Scotland staff are currently carrying out repairs.

Scotail has replacement buses organised with Stagecoach between Markinch, Ladybank, Cupar, Leuchars, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Cardenden, Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland and Kinghorn.

It added it was working hard to get all services back on schedule as promptly as possible.