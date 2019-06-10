Special rail award for Kinghorn artist

A Kinghorn artist and director of a Fife railway art project has scooped a prestigious accolade at the first annual ScotRail in the Community Awards.

Lynette Gray is just one of the winners from the event which was held at the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow on Friday.

She was awarded the Outstanding Contribution to Community Rail award for her work from transforming disused railway buildings into art studios at Kinghorn and Aberdour station, to converting a waste area to a car park with impressive floral display at Kinghorn station.

Lynette was also recognised for her work on Artline which sees venues along the east coast railway line in Fife opening their doors in May each year for a free exhibition of art, poetry and heritage for the annual Artline Open Doors Weekend.

The ceremony, which marked the final day of National Volunteer Week, saw awards handed out to

thank and celebrate the hard-working volunteers across Scotland’s railway network, recognising their contribution to the wider local community.

Categories included Adopt a Station of the Year, Station Adopter of the Year, Community Project of the Year and Community Volunteer of the Year.

Lynette was awarded the special Outstanding Contribution to Community Rail award.

You might also be interested in:

Video: Vandals tear down gay pride flags in Kirkcaldy

Search for family in old photos could lead to Fife

{https://www.fifetoday.co.uk/lifestyle/in-pictures-quirky-fife-property-for-sale-1-4943139|In pictures: Quirky Fife property for sale|Click here)

Lynette has been at the forefront of a number of community projects in Fife over the past decade.

As well as helping to transform disused railway buildings into art studios at Kinghorn and Aberdour station and converting a waste area to a car park with an impressive floral display at Kinghorn station, Lynette is the driving force behind the Artline Project, which brings together artists and community groups at stations along the east coast railway line in Fife.

The Artline main event is the annual open doors event, where the group promotes rail travel as the best way to travel to the exhibitions.

Lynette’s community-spirit and dedication to making things happen has resulted in her passing her love of art, restoration and beauty on to her local community.

James Ledgerwood, ScotRail head of economic and community development, said: “We’re proud to mark National Volunteer Week by hosting our first annual ScotRail in the Community Awards.

“I’d like to congratulate our winners and thank all our volunteers for their hard work and contribution, not just to Scotland’s Railway, but to the wider local community.

“Supporting our local communities and their projects is incredibly important, and these awards have been a great opportunity for us to showcase the fantastic work of our many volunteers across Scotland’s railway.”