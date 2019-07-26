St Andrews councillor hits out at Stagecoach over bus stop changes

A St Andrews councillor has criticised Stagecoach over its plans to stop using a town centre bus stop.

Stagecoach plans to stop using the City Road bus stop, opposite Abbotsford Crescent, from Monday.

The stop was installed to accommodate Moffat & Williamson buses, which do not use the Stagecoach-operated St Andrews Bus Station.

Cllr Jane Ann Liston said: “I am completely opposed to this latest move because it will inconvenience passengers. At the moment, passengers have the option of Stagecoach or Moffat & Williamson buses at the same stop.

“It is not acceptable that passengers wishing the full choice of buses to Guardbridge, Leuchars and beyond will have to stand between the stops and hope they can run fast enough to catch the first bus that comes.

“Stagecoach appears to have forgotten that, bus services are supposed to be run to maximise convenience for the passenger, not the bus company.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach East Scotland said: “We have recently noted that with the improved frequency of our services, the use of this stop is causing delays both to the service and to the general traffic on City Road.”

The spokesperson continued: “The distance between the stop and bus station is less than 400 feet and whilst this will be slightly less convenient for a small number of passengers, we have asked our drivers to refrain from stopping there from Monday to avoid any future disruption to services and traffic flow.”