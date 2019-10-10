Stagecoach criticised over Kennoway bus changes

A Windygates woman has criticised Stagecoach over cuts to local bus services.

Catherine Finlayson (67) says three buses used to come up Kennoway Road, giving the residents direct services to Cupar, Cameron Hospital and Randolph Wemyss Memorial Hospital.

However, recent changes mean that just the 43 now goes along Kennoway Road, and residents often have to change at Leven and Kennoway, sometimes waiting around half an hour for their connection.

“A lot of the residents are disabled or elderly,” said Catherine. “We’ve contacted Stagecoach but they keep passing the buck.

“If someone wants to go to Cameron Hospital, they have to go to Leven to get another bus to the hospital. It’s the same with the Randolph Wemyss.

“It’s like they’ve shut us off.”

A spokeswoman for Stagecoach said services were revised in July following consultation and the service 41 daytime journeys were removed due to “low usage numbers and the fact that the improved X58 service would provide an alternative for the vast majority of areas”.

They added: “Services 43 and 43A continue to operate hourly via Kennoway Road with connections to Cameron Hospital available at Leven bus station. Service 41 previously provided a direct link to the hospital, however these journeys were not deemed to be commercially viable during the day, however the evening/Sunday journeys were retained in the summer and service 49 similarly provides evening/Sunday journeys.”