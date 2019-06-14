Survey finds St Andrews one of best coastal destinations in Britain

St Andrews is the sixth best coastal destination in Britain, according to a new Which? survey.

Thousands of holidaymakers rated their most recent visits to the seaside in a range of categories including quality of the beach, seafront, food, scenery, attractions and value for money.

St Andrews was given five stars for its scenery and accommodation, and four stars for its beach, food, attractions and peace.

However, the town only got three stars in the value category.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie said: “It is little surprise that St Andrews is rated so highly in this study.

“It’s why so many people from across the globe travel to this special town.

“The place is buzzing because the attractions are many and varied, from historical to sporting to entertainment.

“The food is special, including the chips and the ice cream.

“Most important of all, the town gives a warm welcome to visitors. It’s a great place to be and to visit.”

Bamburgh in Northumberland came top of the list.

St Andrews was rated the second best in Scotland, behind North Berwick,