Tay Bridge park and ride moves step closer

A new park and ride scheme from Fife to Dundee has taken a step further forward.

More than £230,000 has been awarded to Fife Council from the Low Emission Zone Fund to update designs and complete planning applications for a Tay Bridgehead Park & Ride scheme.

The initiative has also been championed by the Tay Bridge Joint Board and its chairman, Councillor Lynne Short from Dundee.

Councillor Jonny Tepp, who represents the Tay Bridgehead ward, also welcomed the funding.

He said: “This announcement is good news for low emissions in Dundee and we hope for local public transport.

“Our campaign last year to ‘Stop the 99’ bus service at the Tay Bridge car park was stopped by Stagecoach and the Tay Bridge Management because the car park infrastructure was inadequate in their view.

“They told us that a park and ride was needed if we wanted to the 99 Express service to stop here. This would provide an express bus service every seven minutes to Dundee Station, Leuchars Station, and to St Andrews.”

North east Cllr Tim Brett added: “Our constituents are worried about climate change and emissions and want to use public transport. Our Stop the 99 campaign demonstrated that there was a local demand for better public transport links locally.

“300 people signed our petition in a short period of time. The grant money will fund the first preparatory stage of work and we hope that the project will move quickly to meet the aspirations of local people.”