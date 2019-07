Traffic lights will be operating in Guardbridge next week as work continues on the A91 New Bridge.

The first phase of work, which started last month, is expected to last six-eight weeks, while access scaffolding is put on the bridge.

Next week, traffic lights will be in place on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, between 9.30am-3.30pm.

Stagecoach was forced to cancel some buses this week because of the traffic lights.

The full work is expected to take 21 weeks, while concrete repairs are carried out.