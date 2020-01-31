This is what new colours on your buses mean

Buses across Fife will soon sport new colours as part of a re-design by Stagecoach.

The company is marking its 40th anniversary with modern new designs.

It came after the company asked thousands of customers to share their thoughts on how the new design could serve them best – and what would encourage them to use public transport more regularly.

Some six per cent of customers often found it confusing to find the bus they wanted, with a further 37 per cent stating they would use the bus more often if it was simpler and more modern.

The bus operator created a new simplified and clearly colour coded design for its various bus services to make it easier and instantly recognisable for passengers to identify their required service, representing the three different types of journey;

Azure blue for its Local service.

Amber yellow for Longer.

Ocean green for Specialist.

Martin Griffiths, chief executive, said: “Our new look design and the multi-million-pound investments we are making in greener buses, smart technology, and better journeys is designed to give our customers exactly what they want.”

To celebrate the arrival of the new look bus design, Stagecoach created a special one-of-a-kind mosaic bus livery, featuring the faces of customers, drivers and communities from across the 11 regions of the country it serves.

The images featured on the special one-off bus were selected from a year-long photography project which saw Stuart Roy Clarke travelling across the UK to capture the spirit, individuality and personalities of the people and communities that the bus serves every day.

Stagecoach has also kickstarted the introduction of a bus app, featuring a new online travel-planning tool that provides customers with real-time tracking of their bus service on an interactive map, and contactless payment facilities.

By the end of 2020, it will have more electric vehicles than any other major UK bus operator.

Mr Griffiths added, “We are modernising and simplifying our products and services to make bus travel the smarter, easier choice. Over the next year, our customers across the country will start to see new innovations and intuitive changes to their Stagecoach services, which we hope will bring greater ease of use to all journeys.”

The new bus design will be rolled out across the fleet of 8,400 buses over a three-year period, with customers seeing the first buses on the road from February.