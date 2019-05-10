Traffic chaos after two-car crash on A92

A serious crash on the A92 caused disruption for rush-hour commuters in Fife.

The incident happened on the A92 near Lochgelly, with two vehicles involved.

With the road closed after 4.15pm yesterday it caused havoc in central Fife.

Traffic was queued up in Lochgelly and Cowdenbeath.

Police were called to attend the incident, and staff from the Scottish Ambulance Service checked over those involved as a precaution, however there were found to be no serious injuries.

Recovery was arranged, and the roadway was made clear by around 6.45pm.

