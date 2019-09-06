Traffic lights to be installed at two notorious A92 junctions

Traffic lights are to be installed at two notorious junctions on the A92 through north east Fife.

Transport Scotland confirmed last week that the lights would be put at the Kettlebridge and Crosskeys junctions on the edge of Freuchie. BEAR Scotland will now do the detailed design work for signalising both the junctions.

It is hoped the changes will deliver road safety improvements while also supporting active travel by incorporating pedestrian crossing provision.

The detailed design work should be completed this financial year with a view to include the schemes in a future construction programme.

The news was welcomed by Freuchie Community Council, which has campaigned for action to be taken for a number of years, and MSP Willie Rennie.

A statement on the community council’s Facebook said: “We look forward thankfully to the days when it will be possible to cross and navigate these crossing in safety.”

“The A92 at Freuchie has been a danger for so many years but finally we may be getting somewhere,” said Mr Rennie. “The busy road cutting through the heart of this small village with two junctions has resulted in many accidents and great anxiety.

“With traffic signals and pedestrian crossings the safety for everyone will be so much improved. This result is because of the persistent effort of the community council and local people who have spoke with clarity and persistence.

“We need to make sure that these changes are made as quickly as possible to prevent any further accidents.”