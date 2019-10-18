Trains to Fife cancelled

Two train services have been cancelled late this afternoon.

The 1638 Edinburgh to Glenrothes with Thornton won’t run – and neither will the 1648 Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath service.

Scotrail confirmed the cancellations on social media.

The company has said tickets will be accepted on Stagecoach East bus service.

It has also organised replacement buses at Inverkeithing to run between there and Glenrothes With Thornton, calling at all stations.