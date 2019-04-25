Transport survey for St Andrews residents

Residents in St Andrews are being urged to share their views on transport in the town.

Peter Brett Associates have been commissioned by campaign group StaRlink to undertake a Sustainable Transport Options Study in line with the Scottish Governments appraisal guidance (STAG) focused on the town of St Andrews and surrounding areas.

As part of this, people are being asked what transport problems they face and how they think the transport network can be improved.

The survey is just for people who live in St Andrews or for those who live around the edges of the town.

The survey can be found at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/StAndrewsResidentsSurvey.