Travel update: Leuchars sinkhole means very busy trains & replacement buses

Scotrail have warned commuters of crowded trains tonight as work goes on to fix a sink hole near Leuchars.

Trackr repairs mean it has had to cancel a number of services, and organise replacement buses.

Not all services are affected – some are running as normal, but Scotrail has warned they may be busier than usual as passengers find alternative routes back to Fife from Dundee and Edinburgh.

The worst hit are trains from Edinburgh to Dundee, Arbroath and Aberdeen, which pass through a number of key Fife stations, including Kirkcaldy.

The cancellations affect Edinburgh-Arbroath trains at 19:01, 19:58 and 21-:08.

The 1702 Edinburgh-Arbroath service is the only direct service to Dundee this evening. It will have four carriages and be extremely busy.

Scotrail advised anyone travelling to Inverkeithing, Kirkcaldy, Markinch or Ladybank, to take an alternative service if you possibly can.

It added: “If you’re travelling on the Fife Circle, your train will be running as normal but it may be busier than normal. Thank you for your patience while we do all we can to keep everyone moving.”

Edinburgh-Aberdeen trains at 22:11 and 23:00 are suspended.

Train services are terminated at, and back from Dundee.

Trains running to Perth are not affected, and the Edinburgh-Kirkcaldy/Glenrothes services are running as normal.

Latest updates online HERE http://www.journeycheck.com/scotrail/