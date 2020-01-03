Two car crash at Kirkcaldy roundabout

Police are on the scene after a two car crash on a busy Kirkcaldy roundabout near the A92.
The incident happened at the Chapel roundabout near the Kirkcaldy West exit of the dual carriageway.
A police spokesman confirmed that there had been a two-car crash at the Chapel Interchange Roundabout on the A92 at Kirkcaldy earlier this afternoon.
It is unterstood that there are no injuries as a result of the crash.
