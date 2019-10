A two car crash has closed a busy Fife road this afternoon.

Standing Stane Road has been closed between Kirkcaldy and Buckhaven as both carriagesways are blocked.

Police confirmed they were called at 3.25pm today and that ambulance services are on route.

The fire brigade also understood to be in attendance.

Updates to follow.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress