Two people were injured when a gritter lorry overturned on a Fife road.

The incident happened in near Cupar around dawn.

Police Scotland were alerted just before 6:00 am after reports the vehicle had overturned on the A916.

Emergency services attended, and two people were taken to hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The A916 between the junction with the A914 and Scott Tarvit Road was closed while the vehicle was recovered.