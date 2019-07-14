Two pedestrians killed on Glenrothes road

Two pedestrians have been killed in a collision on a Glenrothes road.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene at the A911 Leslie Road.

The double fatality happened yesterday between Rothes and Leslie roundabouts.

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses.

The incident took place around 10.10am on Saturday when a grey Ford Fiesta travelling northwest was involved in a collision with the two pedestrians.

The 59-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 20-year-old male driver suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for around six hours as officers investigated the scene. Their enquiries are still going on.

Sergeant Ewan Pearce from Fife’s Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically as a result of this collision two people have lost their lives and our thoughts are with their family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would ask anyone who may have been travelling on the A911 Leslie Road, Glenrothes at the time of the collision on Saturday morning and who witnessed what happened to come forward to assist our investigation.

“I would specifically ask that the drivers of a blue Kia Sportage – or similar – and a vehicle drawing a horsebox who are believed to have been in the area at the time of the collision to contact the police.

“Anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle or pedestrians immediately prior to the collision, and has not yet spoken to officers, are asked to get in touch to provide this at their earliest opportunity.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1565 of 13 July.”