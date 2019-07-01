Video: Heavy rain causes second flood in a week

Clogged drains did not cause the severe flooding in parts of Kirkcaldy at the weekend, according to Scottish Water.

It was just the sheer volume of rain that fell late on Saturday afternoon, according to the utility body.

Flooding in Bridge Street and Links Street on Saturday. Pic: Roman Brejska.

Fife as a whole was battered by heavy rain and thunderstorms which caused major flooding in areas of the region for the second time in just a few days.

For a second time Kirkcaldy town centre endured the worst of the disruption.

Once again The Esplanade’s drains again couldn’t cope with the deluge leaving the busy road submerged. And part of the High Street which leads onto the Prom, where La Gondola Italian restaurant and the Kirk and Bear pub are located, was also closed for a period due to the area being flooded.

A number of manhole covers were dislodged which contributed to the problem, but any suggestion the flooding may have been exacerbated by clogged drains was thrown out by a spokeswoman for Scottish Water who said the problem was due to the sheer volume of water.

The Esplanade was flooded again on Saturday afternoon.

The spokeswoman said: “The recent heavy rainfall in Kirkcaldy impacted sewers and surface water drains with excess water for a short period.

“Sometimes, due to the volume of water, this may cause manhole covers to be dislodged which can contribute to flooding.

“Most of the sewer network is a combined surface water and waste water system, which we monitor to understand the impact of different weather events.”

She added: “We can carry out checks on our assets after these types of events to check they are working as they should.”