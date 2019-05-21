Woman injured after car hits block of flats

A woman has been treated by ambulance staff after a car hit a building in Kirkcaldy.

The incident happened at around 11.25am today at Pottery Street, and involved a car hitting a block of flats.

A Police Scotland Spokesperson said: “We were called today at 11.25am to Pottery Street in Kirkcaldy following a report that a vehicle had collided with a building and was stuck between a small wall and the building.

“The female driver was treated at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Recovery has been arranged for the vehicle.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 11.26am today to attend an incident on Pottery Street in Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched our special operations team and one ambulance to the scene.

“We transported one female patient to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.”

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress