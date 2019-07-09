Woman taken to hospital after Quarry Road crash

A woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on the B9157 which saw a car on its side.

The incident happened at around 6.50pm last night around one mile from Kirkcaldy.

Police say a single car was involved, which hit a telephone pole and landed on its side.

One female was taken to Victoria Hospital, but it is understood that there were no serious injuries.

The road was reopened at around 8.10pm.

