Work on Bawbee Bridge expected to start in 2020

A diversion taking motorists through the grounds of the old power station will be put in place while the Bawbee Bridge is strengthened.

At the Economy, Tourism, Strategic Planning and Transportation Committee on May 9, councillors agreed to dedicate £7.35 million to fund work on four Fife bridges, including the Bawbee Bridge and Leven Railway Bridge.

The bridges have all reached the end of their working life and could pose serious risks if the work was not carried out.

In total, £2.1m will be spent on refurbishing the two Leven bridges.

However, concerns were raised about work on the Bawbee Bridge, due to it being the main link between Methil and Leven.

Local councillor Colin Davidson said: “This is a very comprehensive and challenging programme, but I’m concerned about the level of disruption and people who will be impacted.”

Murray Scott, lead consultant, Bridges and Structures, told the committee there was a diversion plan in place, that will run through the old power plant using the bridge at the back of the leisure centre.

Talks were already taking place to upgrade the road surface.

The new bridge will also be designed to remove the current 18T limit and will also future proof the bridge for the Levenmouth rail link, should it reopen.

Work is not expected to start until 2020 on the bridge.

Convener of the committee, Altany Craik, said: “The overall condition of Fife’s road structures is good, and to support our roads network bridge strengthening and maintenance work needs sustained investment.

“Bridge works are expensive and are vital to maintaining our roads infrastructure. Targeted investment in maintenance work is necessary to keep our bridges safe for use, fit for purpose and to minimise restrictions on Fife’s road network.”