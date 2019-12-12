Work progressing on Levenmouth rail link reopening

Network Rail has started development work to choose the most appropriate scheme to reopen the Levenmouth rail link.

The Transport Secretary announced in August that the Scottish Government would be investing £75 million in reopening the line, which has been closed for 50 years.

Following the announcement, Network Rail was then commissioned to design and construct the new railway along the alignment of the existing track, for both passengers and freight.

Providing an update on the project, a Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Initial development work is being undertaken by Network Rail in order to select the most appropriate scheme to enable reopening of the rail link and deliver new stations within Leven and Cameron Bridge.

“Transport Scotland is progressing the project through the recently launched Rail Enhancements and Capital Investment Strategy which uses a pipeline-based approach to rail project development and delivery. This approach allows for set business case decision points and the full participative engagement of Transport Scotland, Network Rail, ScotRail and the Levenmouth Blueprint group.”