Train break down in Kirkcaldy sparks delays

A broken down train at Kirkcaldy is causing disruption to journeys this morning,

Trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

National Rail issued a warning to passengers this morning to expect delays until 11.00 a.m. when normal service is expected to resume.

The break down is impacting on a number of services, and Scotrail has said customers can use their tickets on Stagecoach Buses East on the following routes:

Between Markinch, Ladybank, Cupar, Leuchars, Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Cardenden, Lochgelly, Cowdenbeath, Dunfermline, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland and Kinghorn

Between Dunfermline, Rosyth, Inverkeithing, Dalgety Bay, Aberdour, Burntisland, Kinghorn and Kirkcaldy on bus number 7.

Between Dunfermline, Cowdenbeath, Lochgelly, Cardenden and Kirkcaldy on bus numbers 33 & 33A.

Between Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy on bus numbers 39, 39A & 39B.