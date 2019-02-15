Train fire forces emergency evacuation at Fife station

Commuters were forced to evacuate a train in Fife yesterday evening after fire broke out on one of the train carraiges.

The emergency happened at Markinch station at around 8.40pm yesterday evening at Markinch station after reports of a fire on the Scotrail Perth to Edinburgh service.

The train was later removed to Thornton Junction. Pic: Jordan Stewart.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue were alerted and attended the scene, no one was injured in the incident.

One eyewitness said they were informed by rail staff that the emergency was caused by a hot axle box that may have lead to a fire.

The train was later removed to Thornton Junction where it remained overnight.

The incident has resulted in a number of services into Edinburgh from to be cancelled this morning.

A ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: “The safety of our customers and our staff is our number one priority and we’re sorry to anyone who was delayed as a result of this cancellation.

“Customers delayed by 30 minutes or more are encouraged to claim for money back via our Delay Repay Guarantee on our website or mobile app.”