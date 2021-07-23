Train services disrupted after lorry strikes railway bridge
A bridge is being examined by engineers after a lorry ploughed into the structure.
Friday, 23rd July 2021, 10:37 am
Checks began this morning after a vehicle struck a bridge in Burntisland, Fife, this morning, ScotRail confirmed.
The rail operator tweeted: “We've had reports of a lorry striking a bridge at Burntisland.
“The bridge will need to be examined by our staff before services can pass over the bridge again. Services may be altered as a result.
“Engineers are now on-site inspecting the structure. We’ll keep you updated.”
More as we have it.