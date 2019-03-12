Train thugs threw glass bottle at guard

A train guard was assaulted on board a train in Fife after a group of passengers threw a container of alcohol at him.

The incident happened at approximately 7.20pm on March 2 at Inverkeithing on a service travelling between Edinburgh and Dundee.

The guard had asked the group to leave after they were being extremely anti-social.

You may also be interested in:

Fife trains disrupted after vehicle hits bridge

Dog owners warned of toxic palm oil threat on Fife beach

Tickets now on sale for Flying Scotsman steam tours

The group became aggressive, throwing the container which struck him, as well as a glass bottle which smashed off the train doors.

One of the persons involved is described as being a white man, approximately 20-years-old and of slim build. He was 6ft 2ins tall, clean shaven and wearing a brown flat cap, pink/white t-shirt, short jacket and navy jeans with white trainers.

Anyone who was on board or who recognises someone matching the above description is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 602 of 02/03/2019. Or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Get in touch and tell us your story

Email: ffpnews@fifetoday.co.uk

Twitter: @FFP

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FifeFreePress