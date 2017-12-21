Trains update: Inverkeithing line re-opened

Train services are moving again through Fife after a suspension following an incident earlier this evening.

Scotrail have confirmed that the line through Inverkeithing is now running again.

It was closed just before the rush hour after a person was hit by a train between Inverkeithing and Haymarket.

Trains were subject to delay or cancellation.

Scotrail have said the line is open but some disruption may continue until mid evening as trains and crews remain out of position.

The services which were impacted included:

Edinburgh and Cowdenbeath.

Edinburgh and Dundee.

Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Dunfermline Town.

Edinburgh and Glenrothes With Thornton via Kirkcaldy.

Edinburgh and Inverness.

Edinburgh and Inverurie.

Edinburgh and Perth.