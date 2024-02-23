100-day countdown clocks to first Leven trains in 55 years are switched on

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They have been placed at the two new stations on the £116m project at at Leven and Cameron Bridge, and Waverley Station in Edinburgh. The six-mile track will reconnect the area to the rail network when the first services depart on June 2 - the first trains to roll locally for 55 years.

To mark the countdown, Fiona Hyslop, Transport Minister, unveiled the clock at Waverley, while local schoolchildren marked the day with a visit to the Leven sites.

The Scottish Government-funded initiative is expected to bring real economic benefits to the area as visitors and residents make use of the line.

Pupils activate the 100 day countdown at Leven's new station (Pic: Network Rail)

Ms Hyslop said: “The two new stations will reduce the need for car travel and in doing so contribute to the wider decarbonisation of transport. The active travel links to the stations will encourage more walking, wheeling, and cycling which makes for healthier lifestyles. This Scottish Government investment of over £116m demonstrates our commitment to enhancing public transport links.”

Test trains have been running on the track since January. The first one departed the new Leven station at the start of the year - a two-carriage service to Glenrothes with Thornton which marked the start of driver training as they developed their knowledge of the new section between Thornton Junction and Leven.

Last autumn, Fife businesses were urged to sign up to a new ‘Rail Ready’ campaign launched by Levenmouth Local Tourism Association (LLTA) in a bid to improve people’s knowledge of local amenities and visitor attractions, and also to support companies as they sought to maximise their potential ahead of the rail link’s reinstatement.

Engineers are continuing to work across the six-mile rail corridor that runs from the existing railway at Thornton Junction to Leven - reconnecting the town to the mainline network for the first time since 1969. The two new stations will be fully accessible with car parking, electric vehicle charging points and links to the local bus network.

The countdown clock at Waverley Station in Edinburgh (Pic: Network Rail)

The latest milestone brings the return of trains one step closer.