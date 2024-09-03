129m bridge craned into place to link Fife communities as part of Levenmouth Rail Link

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new active travel bridge will connect the communities of Methilhill and Cameron Bridge later this month.

Network Rail will crane the 129-metre structure into position over the next fortnight, connecting the various active travel paths under construction as part of the£116m Levenmouth Rail Link project.

That work is taking place from September 2-16, with nine pre-fabricated sections, including bridge piers, staircase sections and four spans of bridge-deck being installed.

The installation had originally been planned ahead of the opening of the rail link but was delayed due to the company building the bridge going into administration this year. Complex discussions with the administrator to release the part-built structure, as well as the need to source a new supplier, compounded that delay.

The active travel bridge will be craned into place this month (Pic: Network Rail)

Now, with plans in place to complete the work, no parking and no waiting zones have been introduced on Poplar Road and Kirkland Walk until September 16 so that work vehicles can access the site.

Tommy McPake, senior programme manager, Network Rail said: “The team has worked hard to build the alternative walking route and then to deliver on the revised timeline to get the structure complete and site prepared for the bridge installation.

“While it was disappointing not to have the bridge in place ahead of the opening, it was due to circumstances beyond our control that could not have been foreseen.

“We hope the new bridge allows the community in Methilhill the opportunity to fully join in the excitement the return of the passenger service to Levenmouth has created. We’re now very close to completing the connection to their local station which will enable them to easily access all of the opportunities the railway delivers.

“It is always exciting to see the crane lift the bridge into position to create what will be a very impressive looking structure that will support active travel in the area. We are grateful to the surrounding communities for their cooperation as we bring the bridge sections to site and look forward to completing the work in the coming weeks.”

The bridge will be craned into position using a 750-tonne crane. At its highest it will sit approximately 8m above the river and will drop in height as it crosses the railway to connect into Cameron Bridge station.